Man admits role as accessory in North Las Vegas boy’s killing

Victor Cardena-Pizarro appears in court during a guilty plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Aug 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One of four defendants indicted in the North Las Vegas slaying of a 17-year-old who was walking home from a party admitted Tuesday to being an accessory to the crime.

Victor Cardena-Pizarro, 20, pleaded guilty to harboring, concealing, or aiding a felony offender in District Court that morning. Cardena-Pizarro told Judge Jacqueline Bluth that he had an 11th-grade education and was not a U.S. citizen.

In April, prosecutors charged Damian Delgado, 18, Luis Pizarro-Cardena, 19, Victor Cardena-Pizarro, 20, and Daniel Murillo in the death of Luis Garcia-Molina, 17. According to authorities, police responded to a Feb. 16 shooting near the 4700 block of Corsaire Avenue near North Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North. Officers found Garcia-Molina on the ground suffering from what appeared to be several gunshot wounds, a police report said.

Police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Silverado that had fled the area, pursuing the truck to Henderson and arresting multiple teenagers. Prosecutors previously said that Cardena-Pizarro was not a suspected shooter but was involved in the conspiracy.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that Cardena-Pizarro’s bail was set at $50,000, which his family had posted. However, he could not be released due to an immigration hold.

Answering Bluth’s questions about the indictment against him, Cardena-Pizarro admitted that he had helped Pizarro-Cardena, who is his younger brother, and Damian Delgado destroy evidence after the fatal shooting in hopes the two might avoid arrest or punishment.

Bluth explained that the offense Cardena-Pizarro pleaded guilty to has a potential sentence of one to five years in prison, though it could also be suspended for probation at the judge’s discretion. The judge also informed Cardena-Pizarro that he might be deported as a result of his conviction.

Cardena-Pizarro’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7.

