86°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Man admits role as accessory in North Las Vegas boy’s killing

Victor Cardena-Pizarro appears in court during a guilty plea hearing at the Regional Justice Ce ...
Victor Cardena-Pizarro appears in court during a guilty plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Aug 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Spencer McDonald receives a life without parole sentence this morning in Las Vegas Aug. 26, 202 ...
‘Hard pill to swallow’: Man who killed 3, lived with bodies sent to prison
Adolfo Orozco, the former Alpine Motel owner, is led out of a courtroom to begin his prison sen ...
Alpine Motel’s ex-owner surrenders to start prison sentence for deadly fire
Defense attorney Gary Guymon, accused of sex trafficking and plotting with felons to kill a cli ...
‘Gorilla pimp’ lawyer accused of sex trafficking sentenced to probation
Roidan Durruthy Mendoza, who is accused of killing his estranged wife and injuring three others ...
Las Vegas man who killed estranged wife in front of children makes guilty plea
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2025 - 2:40 pm
 
Updated August 26, 2025 - 2:48 pm

One of four defendants indicted in the North Las Vegas slaying of a 17-year-old who was walking home from a party admitted Tuesday to being an accessory to the crime.

Victor Cardena-Pizarro, 20, pleaded guilty to harboring, concealing, or aiding a felony offender in District Court that morning. Cardena-Pizarro told Judge Jacqueline Bluth that he had an 11th-grade education and was not a U.S. citizen.

In April, prosecutors charged Damian Delgado, 18, Luis Pizarro-Cardena, 19, Victor Cardena-Pizarro, 20, and Daniel Murillo in the death of Luis Garcia-Molina, 17. According to authorities, police responded to a Feb. 16 shooting near the 4700 block of Corsaire Avenue near North Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North. Officers found Garcia-Molina on the ground suffering from what appeared to be several gunshot wounds, a police report said.

Police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Silverado that had fled the area, pursuing the truck to Henderson and arresting multiple teenagers. Prosecutors previously said that Cardena-Pizarro was not a suspected shooter but was involved in the conspiracy.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that Cardena-Pizarro’s bail was set at $50,000, which his family had posted. However, he could not be released due to an immigration hold.

Answering Bluth’s questions about the indictment against him, Cardena-Pizarro admitted that he had helped Pizarro-Cardena, who is his younger brother, and Damian Delgado destroy evidence after the fatal shooting in hopes the two might avoid arrest or punishment.

Bluth explained that the offense Cardena-Pizarro pleaded guilty to has a potential sentence of one to five years in prison, though it could also be suspended for probation at the judge’s discretion. The judge also informed Cardena-Pizarro that he might be deported as a result of his conviction.

Cardena-Pizarro’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES