Man admits to DUI, killing Arbor View High School senior

Keenan Jackson struck McKenzie Scott near the entrance to the school in May. Members of the victim’s family were in court for the plea.

Keenan Jackson, accused of DUI in crash that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott

Tiffany Reynolds holds a photograph of her daughter McKenzie Scott

A man pleaded guilty on Monday to driving under the influence and killing an Arbor View High School senior.

Keenan Jackson, 37, struck McKenzie Scott, 18, near the entrance to the school in May.

He confirmed to District Judge Mary Kay Holthus that he had reviewed the charge, discussed the case with his attorney and was pleading guilty voluntarily.

Marsella Saldanha, Jackson’s public defender, indicated prosecutors would retain the right to argue at his sentencing.

Members of the victim’s family were in the courtroom as he entered the plea. Tiffany Reynolds, the victim’s mother, held a picture of her daughter.

