Man admits to hitting, killing retired police chief with vehicle

The victim was riding his bicycle near Centennial Parkway at the time of the 2023 crash.

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to hitting and killing a retired police chief with a vehicle in 2023 and is expected to spend decades in prison.

Jesus Ayala, 20, admitted that he struck 66-year-old Andreas Probst intentionally as part of his plea to a count of second-degree murder. Probst was riding his bicycle near Centennial Parkway at the time of the Aug. 14, 2023 hit-and-run crash.

Authorities have said Jzamir Keys, now 18, filmed a video of the teens laughing and planning to hit Probst, a retired police chief from Bell, California.

Chief Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook said Keys will enter his plea later. The plea deal was contingent, meaning both defendants must accept it.

Ayala has agreed to serve a prison sentence of 20 years to life, according to District Judge Jacqueline Bluth. The judge said she found the negotiations reasonable and planned to follow them.

Ayala — who is currently in jail — confirmed to Bluth that he understood the court proceedings, had gone through the plea documents and was satisfied with his attorneys’ performance.

He also pleaded guilty to counts of battery with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Westbrook said after court that Ayala’s plea saved taxpayers from an expensive trial and appellate process. It also gives closure to the victims, he said.

“It’s obviously a very harsh sentence for Mr. Ayala to accept but as you saw in there, he took full responsibility for his actions,” said the defense attorney.

The victim’s wife, Crystal Probst, was present in the courtroom as Ayala entered his plea, but declined to comment after the hearing.

As part of the plea deal, Bluth said prosecutors had agreed to dismiss another case, in which prosecutors accused Ayala of attacking a Black inmate in a racially motivated dispute over a phone.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.