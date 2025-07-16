Man admits to three killings, faces life without parole

Police said Spencer McDonald lived with the bodies for days. The victims were his grandmother, her boyfriend and a maintenance man.

Spencer McDonald, charged with three counts murder and one count of attempted murder, stands in court on July 19, 2023, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who killed three people and lived with the bodies has admitted to committing the murders.

Spencer McDonald, 32, agreed to be sentenced to life without parole as part of negotiations for his guilty but mentally ill plea to three counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, which was filed Monday.

“It’s a tragic case and I think it’s a fair resolution for both parties,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani.

Prosecutors previously planned to seek the death penalty for him.

McDonald killed his grandmother, 80-year-old Dina Vail, her boyfriend, 43-year-old Andrew Graden, and 45-year-old Christopher Brassard, an apartment maintenance worker who attempted to check on Vail.

Police said McDonald lived with the bodies for days. He told investigators he put the victims “out of their misery,” court records indicated.

An arrest report said he admitted to bludgeoning and stabbing Vail and Graden and stabbing Brassard.

McDonald’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

