Man again sentenced to 15 to 44 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 2

Henry Aparicio, who pleaded guilty in a 2018 fatal DUI crash, is seen at his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on May 18, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Following a Nevada Supreme Court ruling overturning the original sentencing for a man who pleaded guilty in a 2018 fatal DUI crash, a new judge on Tuesday imposed the same prison term.

In October 2019, District Judge Cristina Silva sentenced Henry Aparicio to serve 15 to 44 years in prison for the high-speed crash that killed husband and wife Damaso Puente, 39, and Christa Puente, 33.

On Tuesday, District Judge Jerry Wiese said he did not believe that sentence was unreasonable.

This past October, the Supreme Court overruled Silva’s decision after finding that she should not have considered the majority of the nearly 50 victim impact statements prosecutors presented.

Silva had accepted dozens of the statements under the constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law, which she wrongly concluded applied to “anyone who’s impacted by the crime.” However, the Supreme Court ruled that under both the amendment and state law, a victim is defined as someone “injured or directly and proximately harmed” by the crime, according to a decision authored by Chief Justice James Hardesty.

“We are required to vacate the sentence and remand this case, despite the inevitable pain and distress this will cause the surviving family members to again participate in a sentencing hearing, because it is not clear that the district court would have imposed the same sentence absent these errors,” Hardesty wrote.

Prosecutors have said Aparicio was speeding on Sahara Avenue in May 2018 when his Mercedes-Benz C250 slammed into the back of a Toyota Prius stopped at Hualapai Way, killing the Puentes. Aparicio, now 27, was driving nearly 100 mph, according to the Supreme Court decision.

His blood alcohol level was about four times the legal limit at the time of the crash, officials have said.

