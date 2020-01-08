Man arrested after doorbell video shows beating back in court

A man accused of beating and kidnapping his girlfriend in an act caught on a home surveillance video was back in court Wednesday.

A Las Vegas man accused of beating and kidnapping his girlfriend last week in an act caught on a home surveillance video was back in court Wednesday.

Darnell Rodgers, 23, was arrested last week, hours after the Metropolitan Police Department released the video in which a woman was seen crying while she ran to a house screaming for help near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway.

She banged on the front door before a man ran to her from a car, kicked her and dragged her by her hair into a white four-door sedan before taking off.

Police said the woman in the video was not hospitalized and the couple’s month-old baby, who was in the car at the time, was unharmed.

Rodgers is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 bail. Deputy Special Public Defender Susan Bush was assigned to represent him at Wednesday’s brief hearing, during which Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melisa De La Garza set a preliminary hearing for next month.

After the surveillance footage was released, tips from the public led to Rodgers’ arrest, police said.

