Man arrested in Las Vegas apartment slaying

Campbell Daveyon

Las Vegas police on Friday arrested a man in connection with the slaying of a 40-year-old man this month.

Daveyon Campbell, 20, was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on charges including murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

Patrick Holloway was found about 10:45 p.m. June 3 in his apartment at 5011 E. Craig Road, at Nellis Boulevard. He had been beaten in the head and fell into a coma after being taken to University Medical Center, police said.

The suspects were known to hang out in the neighborhood, police said.

Police said the investigation continues, and they encourage anyone with information on the incident to call the homicide section at 828-3521 .