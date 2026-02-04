Man arrested in Las Vegas bio lab case appears in federal court

Federal prosecutors want detention for the man identified as the property manager of the east Las Vegas home under scrutiny.

An aerial view of a home at 979 Sugar Springs Drive, near North Hollywood Boulevard and East Washington Avenue, where investigators found unknown biological material, including vials with unknown liquids, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An image of Ori Solomon, a suspect arrested in a joint investigation of a possible biological lab in a northeast home, is shown during a press briefing at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sheriff Kevin McMahill, right, gives an update alongside Christopher Delzotto, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office, on a joint investigation of a possible biological lab in a northeast home at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Footage of a robotic dog entering a home containing a possible biological lab is shown during an update at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aerial footage from Las Vegas police shows an investigation being conducted during a press briefing about a warrant that was served on the east end of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man arrested in connection with what authorities say was an illegal biological laboratory appeared in federal court in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Ori Solomon, 55, has been charged with a count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Authorities have identified him as the property manager for an east Las Vegas Valley house that law enforcement entities have investigated since the weekend and that is connected to Chinese citizens facing their own federal case in California.

Solomon, whose last name has also been spelled as Salomon in records, was prohibited from possessing a gun because of his immigration status, specifically the type of visa he holds, but had four handguns and two rifles, according to a criminal complaint.

In Las Vegas Justice Court, he also is accused of disposing of or discharging hazardous waste. Investigators found an Israeli passport in his name and a French passport under the name “Ori Salomon,” according to court records.

Currently in federal custody, Solomon wore jeans and a long-sleeved gray shirt when he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah. His hair and beard were a mix of dark and gray. He sat next to the federal public defender representing him and appeared to read paperwork before his initial appearance hearing began.

Solomon confirmed to Youchah that he reviewed the complaint against him and understood the charge.

“The government is seeking detention,” federal prosecutor Clay Plummer told the judge.

But the prosecutor asked for a three-day continuance of the detention hearing, saying the investigation was “reactive” and that he expected authorities would have answers to many issues in the case by Friday.

Youchah continued the hearing. After court, Plummer declined to elaborate on his reasons for requesting a delay. Court records indicate Solomon is still subject to detention, at least for the next few days.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Monday that Solomon was the property manager of the house that local and federal law enforcement have been investigating since Saturday.

The property on Sugar Springs Drive, near North Hollywood Boulevard and East Washington Avenue, contained refrigerators, a freezer, lab equipment and containers of liquids that were similar to those found in an investigation in Reedley, California, near Fresno, according to the sheriff.

The home is owned by a limited-liability company whose officers include Chinese citizens Jia Bei Zhu and Zhaoyan Wang. The two are accused in a separate federal case of distributing medical kits in California without regulatory approval.

A congressional report from 2023 accused Zhu of operating a lab in Reedley that contained vials bearing the names of HIV, tuberculosis and the deadliest known form of malaria.

Court records said that while in custody, Solomon called the number of his adult daughter and asked, “Is there any guns left? Is there any guns left in the house or did they confiscate it?”

A female voice responded to Solomon that she thought officers took three rifles and a lockbox containing a pistol, the complaint said.

Solomon replied, “Well, that’s just Christopher’s stuff; that’s not mine,” according to the document, which did not clarify the identity of “Christopher.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.