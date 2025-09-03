Man charged in 2020 killing appears in court after long-awaited extradition

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, who was brought to Las Vegas last week to face an arrest warrant, appeared Wednesday before a district judge.

Driver who killed Las Vegas mom of 4 gets just under a year in prison

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, left, and Aracely Palacio, the mother of murder victim Lesley Palacio, right, attend a warrant return hearing for Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the killing of Lesly Palacio, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. Rangel-Ibarra was arrested in Mexico in July 2024 and taken into custody. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson addresses the media after attending a warrant return hearing for Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the killing of Lesly Palacio, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. Rangel-Ibarra was arrested in Mexico in July 2024 and taken into custody. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the killing of Lesly Palacio, is led into a courtroom during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. Rangel-Ibarra was arrested in Mexico in July 2024 and taken into custody. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the killing of Lesly Palacio, appears in court during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. Rangel-Ibarra was arrested in Mexico in July 2024 and taken into custody. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson addresses the media after attending a warrant return hearing for Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the killing of Lesly Palacio, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. Rangel-Ibarra was arrested in Mexico in July 2024 and taken into custody. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the killing of Lesly Palacio, appears in court during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. Rangel-Ibarra was arrested in Mexico in July 2024 and taken into custody. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

For the first time, the man accused of killing Lesly Palacio and fleeing to Mexico went before a district judge Wednesday — an appearance the district attorney described as “long overdue.”

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 30, was brought to Las Vegas on Thursday to face a 2020 arrest warrant.

Palacio disappeared on Aug. 30, 2020, and her body was found 10 days later in Moapa Valley, near Valley of Fire State Park. Shortly thereafter, Rangel-Ibarra, with whom Palacio was last seen, was charged with open murder and destroying or concealing evidence.

Rangel-Ibarra was detained in Mexico in July 2024 before being extradited. In court on Wednesday, he asked Judge Tierra Jones if he could hire his own attorney instead of being given a public defender.

Jones granted the request, setting his arraignment for Sept. 11.

During a news conference after the hearing, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said, “This day has finally come for justice, long overdue. It’s been five years since the time Lesly was murdered.”

Wolfson also thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, Mexican and local authorities, and Deputy District Attorney John Giordani for their work on the case.

“It took a lot of folks and a lot of work to get Erick Rangel-Ibarra back to Clark County,” Wolfson said. “I’m confident the arraignment will occur next week. I expect the trial date to be set. We intend to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, assuming we do, send him to prison for a long, long time.”

Asked whether Rangel-Ibarra had come to the United States as an undocumented child and if federal authorities were interested in the case, Wolfson responded that the defendant’s citizenship status did not matter.

“He’s a man accused of murder. I don’t care what his citizenship is. The evidence shows that he committed this crime of murder,” Wolfson said. “Again, he’s got a right to a trial. He’s got a right to a lawyer. He’s got a right to all the constitutional protections.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.