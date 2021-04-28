Man charged in deadly Strip shooting appears in court

The 25-year-old man charged with shooting two people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing one of them, made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Malik Frost appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Frost was arrested on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder following a shooting at Hawaiian Marketplace on the Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Malik Frost waits to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Frost was arrested on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder following a shooting at Hawaiian Marketplace on the Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Malik Frost waits to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Frost was arrested on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder following a shooting at Hawaiian Marketplace on the Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Malik Frost waits to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Frost was arrested on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder following a shooting at Hawaiian Marketplace on the Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Malik Frost appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Frost was arrested on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder following a shooting at Hawaiian Marketplace on the Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The 25-year-old man charged with shooting two people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing one of them, made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Malik Frost faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery in connection with the early Sunday morning shooting.

On Wednesday, he told Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini that he wanted to hire an attorney as soon as possible.

“We’ve got to get this case moving,” Chelini said.

Las Vegas police said the shooting happened after a group of men fought at the Hawaiian Marketplace near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue, and Frost pulled out a gun and fatally shot a man.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim, who died at UMC of a gunshot wound to his torso, as Darrell White, 26. White’s city and state of residence were unknown.

Frost then ran down Las Vegas Boulevard. Two people followed him, and one of them threw a rock at him, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. Frost subsequently turned around and fired three shots, hitting one of the men in the leg, Spencer said.

That man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was expected to survive. A bystander was hit by a ricochet but did not need to be hospitalized, Spencer said.

Frost was taken into custody at a motel on the Strip and was hospitalized with head injuries from the thrown rock.

He was to have appeared in court Monday for an initial hearing, but a jail official told Hearing Master Amy Ferreira that the suspect had been “disruptive.” Ferreira denied Frost bail.

He continued to be held without bail Wednesday, and his next court date was scheduled for May 5.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter. Staff photographer Kevin Cannon contributed to this report.