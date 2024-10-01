Man charged in fentanyl-related death held without bail

A man charged with murder after authorities said he sold fentanyl that led to the death of a 52-year-old man is being held without bail, a Henderson judge said Tuesday.

Dominic Ramirez, charged with second-degree murder after authorities said he sold fentanyl that led to the death of a 52-year-old man, looks on as Chief Deputy Public Defender Kristal Bradford represents him at his arraignment at Henderson Justice Court in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dominic Ramirez, charged with second-degree murder after authorities said he sold fentanyl that led to the death of a 52-year-old man, speaks with Chief Deputy Public Defender Kristal Bradford at his arraignment at Henderson Justice Court in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dominic Ramirez, charged with second-degree murder after authorities said he sold fentanyl that led to the death of a 52-year-old man, appears at his arraignment at Henderson Justice Court in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man charged with murder after authorities said he sold fentanyl that led to the death of a 52-year-old man is being held without bail, a Henderson judge said in court Tuesday morning.

Dominic Ramirez, 23, was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly providing fentanyl to Jason Lupo, who, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, was from Golden Valley, Ariz.

Lupo died December 1 from acute fentanyl toxicity in what the coroner’s office determined to be an accident, according to Stephanie Wheatley, public information officer.

Justice of the Peace Stephen George ordered Ramirez held without bail in a 9 a.m. hearing.

“Addiction is at an all time high in our community, and particularly fentanyl is of grave concern,” said Deputy District Attorney Dolapo Emmanuel in court Tuesday. “People are dying in countless numbers.”

Defendants who give, sell, trade or otherwise make fentanyl available to someone who dies as a result of it “can and will be charged with murder,” Emmanuel said.

While Lupo was “known to use drugs,” he was “also a husband, and he was a member of the community,” Emmanuel said. She added that Ramirez was “exploiting the addiction crisis in this community.”

Chief Deputy Public Defender Kristal Bradford, representing Ramirez, had requested a $50,000 bail.

“Are we really putting Mr. Ramirez in the exact same category as someone who may have stopped the victim, went up to him and shot him in the head, and giving them no bail?” Bradford said.

Ramirez is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 15.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.