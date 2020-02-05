Man charged in Las Vegas model’s death returns to court
A man charged in the slaying of a 24-year-old Las Vegas model, whose body was found last year encased in concrete, is due back in court Wednesday.
Christopher Prestipino, 45, faces murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez.
Last week, District Judge Michelle Leavitt ordered Prestipino’s arrest after he failed to appear in court. He was arrested within hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
