Courts

Man charged in stabbing death of doctor wife to face judge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 7:47 am
 
Shiva Gummi, center, accused of murdering his wife, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Shiva Gummi, accused of murdering his wife, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 33-year-old man authorities said fatally stabbed his wife, a UNLV medical school graduate, is due in court Tuesday morning.

Shiva Gummi is being held without bail on one count of murder in the April 15 slaying of 28-year-old Gwendoline Amsrala.

Gummi told police he also had stabbed himself repeatedly.

Amsrala, a doctor who graduated from UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine in 2022, had celebrated the end of her first year of residency at University Medical Center with other resident physicians the day before she was killed.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

