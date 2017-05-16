Man charged with murder in connection with Lake Mead remains denied bail

Edward Bedrosian, who was charged with murder after remains were found near Lake Mead Recreational Area, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A man charged with murder in connection with human remains found in the Lake Mead Recreational Area was ordered held without bail on Tuesday.

Edward Bedrosian faces one count of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon.

His attorney, Patricia Erickson, said she did not have any information about the allegations.

The remains were found encased in concrete and covered with a tarp the morning of May 2 in a desert area just south of popular cliff-jumping site Nelson’s Landing, south of Lake Mead, the park’s spokeswoman, Christie Vanover, said at the time.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not identified the remains or released a cause or manner of death.

Court records also identify Bedrosian as Edward Bedrusian, Edward Bedroszan, Edward Bedros and Edward Coleman. He is due back in court next month.

