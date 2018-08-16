Man charged with shooting at 7 Mesquite police officers

A man who is accused of shooting at seven police officers in Mesquite was indicted Thursday on multiple charges.

Joseph Daut (Mesquite Police Department)

Joseph Daut, 51, faces 19 counts that include charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm and discharging a firearm in connection with a July 25 standoff outside his home.

Prosecutors said police were called to the home at 159 S. Arrowhead Lane late that night in response to a report of PCP in the home. After a standoff that lasted several hours, Daut fired eight rounds as SWAT officers approached the home, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Robert Stephens.

Defense attorney Damian Sheets said Daut, a vape shop owner who has lived in the area for at least 10 years, believes police did not have a right to remain on his property and had been asked to leave before the shooting occurred.

“At some point, the officers may have overstepped their ability to remain on the property,” Sheets said. “We’re asking the public to keep an open mind. There’s more to this case than meets the eye.”

Chief District Judge Linda Bell ordered Daut held on $500,000 bail.

