Man convicted in fatal Las Vegas hit-and-run brought back to US

A man who fled the United States after being convicted last week in a fatal hit-and-run crash from 2019 has been recaptured.

Max Mones, 39, was arrested at San Francisco International Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol along with the San Francisco Police Department, according to a release from the Nevada Highway Patrol. Mones had arrived Sunday in Dubai.

Mones was found guilty Friday on two counts of felony leaving the scene of a crash involving death and substantial bodily harm for a crash that occurred July 25, 2019, at at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Checkered Flag Lane, near Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Authorities said Mones was driving a Nissan cargo van on Checkered Flag where he failed to yield right of way and turned left in front of a semitruck at Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver of the semi attempted to avoid the crash with the Nissan, but struck the Chevrolet Suburban operated by Ham in the opposing lane. After the crash, Mones failed to render aid and left the scene.

Kenneth Ham, 57, of Pine City, New York, died of blunt force injuries at the scene, the Clark County coroner’s office said at the time. A passenger of Ham’s suffered serious injuries.

After being found guilty, Mones was allowed to remain out of custody pending his Jan. 7 sentencing. But after his trial, authorities said Mones attempted to flee prosecution and departed the U.S. to Dubai with a layover in Canada.

A no bail arrest warrant with extradition was authorized by the Las Vegas Justice Court.

Mones was later booked into the San Mateo County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.

