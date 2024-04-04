73°F
Man convicted of killing wife, hit man sent to prison

Thomas Randolph speaks to the judge in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for his scheduled sentencing after being found guilty in the killing of his sixth wife and an alleged hit man. Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones delayed the sentencing because of a last minute defense motion to dismiss the charges. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Thomas Randolph appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for his scheduled sentencing after being found guilty in the killing of his sixth wife and an alleged hit man. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 11:37 am
 

A man convicted of orchestrating the killing of his wife and the man he hired to kill her maintained his innocence on Thursday before he was ordered to what would essentially amount to the rest of his life in prison for the two deaths.

District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced 69-year-old Thomas Randolph to 60 years to life in state prison.

Randolph told the judge that he intended to appeal her decision.

A jury in August found Randolph guilty of two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Sharon Causse Randolph and Michael Miller, who had been his handyman.

That was Thomas Randolph’s second jury trial after the Nevada Supreme Court overturned his 2017 conviction.

Prosecutors said he had hired Miller to kill Sharon Randolph in order to obtain more than $300,000 in insurance money, but then double crossed the hit man.

Thomas Randolph was initially sentenced to death in 2017, but because of his age prosecutors did not seek capital punishment at his retrial, court records show.

Sharon Randolph was killed when she and her husband returned to their Las Vegas home early from a date night in 2008. Randolph told police he walked inside the home a few moments after his wife and found her dead with a gunshot wound to her head. He said he saw a man in a black ski mask near the front of the home, brushed against him and shot him multiple times in the hallway and garage.

Miller’s body was found next to a black ski mask, although there were no bullet holes or blood on the mask, and two bags containing a change of clothes and what prosecutors said was costume jewelry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

