Courts

Man convicted of murder for killing 2 women in Indian Country

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2021 - 5:48 pm
 
A federal jury in Reno convicted a member of the Fort McDermitt Shoshone Paiute Tribe of two counts of murder Tuesday in the slaying of two women in Indian Country.

Prosecutors said Stoney Prior, 43, shot and killed two people in January 2018 on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, at the home of one of the victims.

The women, identified in court documents as Adeline Sam, 31, and Amy Hinkey, 40, also were members of the Fort McDermitt Shoshone Paiute Tribe.

Sam was shot in the head and neck with a shotgun, and Hinkey was shot once in the head and stomach and twice in the arm with a shotgun, according to a criminal complaint.

U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks is scheduled to sentence Prior on the second-degree murder counts in November.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

