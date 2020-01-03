Man due in court after home video captures attack on girlfriend
A 23-year-old man accused of beating and kidnapping his girlfriend in an act caught on a home surveillance video is due in court Friday morning.
Darnell Rodgers, 23, was arrested early Thursday morning, hours after the Metropolitan Police Department released the video in which a woman was seen crying while she ran to a house screaming for help near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway.
She banged on the front door before a man ran to her from a car, kicked her and dragged her by her hair into a white four-door sedan before taking off.
Police said the woman in the video was not hospitalized and the couple’s month-old baby, who was in the car at the time, was unharmed.
After the surveillance footage was released, tips from the public led to Rodgers’ arrest, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
