Man due in court after home video captures attack on girlfriend

A 23-year-old man accused of beating and kidnapping his girlfriend in an act caught on a home surveillance video is due in court Friday morning.

Darnell Rodgers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Darnell Rodgers, 23, was arrested early Thursday morning, hours after the Metropolitan Police Department released the video in which a woman was seen crying while she ran to a house screaming for help near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway.

She banged on the front door before a man ran to her from a car, kicked her and dragged her by her hair into a white four-door sedan before taking off.

Police said the woman in the video was not hospitalized and the couple’s month-old baby, who was in the car at the time, was unharmed.

After the surveillance footage was released, tips from the public led to Rodgers’ arrest, police said.

