Man faces judge on DUI charge in crash that left 5-year-old dead near school

Guillermo Chochi Senobua has been charged with DUI resulting in death in connection with a fatal crash last week that left a 5-year-old boy dead.

Guillermo Chochi Senobua, who is accused of a DUI crash near a school that left a 5-year-old boy dead, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with a crash that left a 5-year-old boy dead appeared in court Thursday morning on a DUI charge.

Guillermo Chochi Senobua, who initially faced a charge of involuntary manslaughter, is now charged with DUI resulting in death in connection with the crash on Friday near the Somerset Academy K-12 prep school. He is accused of hitting Kamari Jordan Wolfe with a work van as the boy was being dropped off at the school, where he attended kindergarten.

Kamari’s family attended the hearing on Thursday at the North Las Vegas Justice Court. His grandmother clutched a framed picture of the boy as they watched Senobua stand up and speak to the judge.

The judge explained that Senobua is now accused of driving under the influence during the crash.

“Do you understand that?” North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” he replied, speaking quietly.

Police have said Kamari had run across a driveway on private property in a line of stopped vehicles with children waiting to be dropped off at school. Senobua is accused of hitting the boy as he pulled the work van around from behind the line of cars.

Further information about Senobua’s arrest was not immediately available.

Kamari’s grandmother, Kari Schultz, previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her grandson, whose nickname was KK, loved his family, swimming, playing sports, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and scary characters like Pennywise the clown.

The judge ordered Senobua to appear in court again on Oct. 26. He remained in the North Las Vegas Detention Center on Thursday, jail records show.

