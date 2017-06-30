Man facing death penalty wears Tony Romo jersey at Las Vegas courthouse

A Las Vegas man facing the death penalty for ordering his sixth wife dead and killing the hit man was wearing blue jeans and a Tony Romo jersey Friday as he waited in a courthouse holding cell.

Thomas Randolph at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017. (Courtesy)

A Las Vegas man facing the death penalty for ordering his sixth wife dead and killing the hit man was wearing bluejeans and a Tony Romo jersey Friday as he waited in a courthouse holding cell.

Randolph, 62, sported the blue-and-white XXXL No. 9 jersey as he waited outside courtroom 12C of the Regional Justice Center.

“Since I’ve been 12, I’ve been a Cowboys fan,” he told reporters in the holding cell.

On Wednesday, a jury convicted Randolph in the 2008 murder of Sharon Causse, which Michael James Miller carried out before Randolph shot him five times.

Randolph decided to wear the jersey Friday, rather than a traditional shirt and tie worn by most incarcerated inmates. He has been locked up since January 2009, wearing only jail clothing.

In asking jurors to spare Randolph’s life, one of his lawyers said they could consider the simple fact that he’s a Cowboys fan. In a video re-enactment of the killings, Randolph wore a gray Cowboys T-shirt.

Randolph had told police that he noticed a man in a black ski mask after finding his wife shot in the head in an entrance hallway of their home in May 2008.

But prosecutors said Randolph’s story did not make sense, and they pointed to similarities between the two killings and the death of his second wife.

Randolph was arrested in the double homicide in January 2009, and it took more than eight years for the case to go to trial.

Prosecutors say Randolph was motivated by greed, and stood to gain upward of $360,000 in insurance money from Causse’s death. That was less than the roughly $500,000 in insurance money he collected after the 1986 death of his second wife, Becky Gault.

Defense attorneys had argued that Randolph’s last marriage was going well before Causse died, and they called Gault’s death a “red herring.”

A coroner ruled that Gault died by suicide. Randolph ultimately was acquitted after being tried for murder, but he pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness for offering an undercover officer a car title and cash to kill Eric Tarantino, the star witness in the Utah case.

Tarantino told authorities about a year after Gault’s death that Randolph had asked him to kill her. But Tarantino said he refused, warned Gault and fled town.

