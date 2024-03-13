Man found asleep in car before troopers were struck, killed sentenced to jail

Troopers were investigating Guillermo Pacheco for being asleep behind the wheel when they were struck and killed by another impaired driver.

Guillermo Pacheco (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man police said fell asleep behind the wheel — causing two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers to investigate his vehicle before they were struck and killed by another impaired driver — pleaded no contest to a DUI charge on Tuesday.

Guillermo Pacheco agreed to spend 10 days in jail for the DUI misdemeanor charge, and he will be “allowed to serve during the weekend,” according to a copy of the plea agreement.

Although the plea agreement outlines the sentence and conditions that Pacheco agreed to, a judge will have to approve of the sentence during a future hearing.

Pacheco agreed to additional conditions including a $910 fine, an alcohol monitor, DUI school and t0 stay out of trouble for 18 months. If he fails to complete the requirements, he could face a 179-day jail sentence, court records show.

At about 3:25 a.m. Nov. 30, Pacheco’s black Jeep was parked on the I-15 offramp at D Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department impaired driving report.

Two Highway Patrol troopers, Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix, stopped to investigate Pacheco’s car, finding him asleep behind the wheel with two cans of beer inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Pacheco smelled of alcohol and had to lean on a police vehicle to keep his balance, the report said.

Police have accused 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams of driving by the parked Jeep and striking Abbate and Felix. Williams fled the scene and was later arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges.

Williams faces two counts of DUI resulting in death, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death, failure of duties of driver upon approaching a traffic incident, failing to decrease speed, and driving too fast for conditions, court records show. He is set to appear in court again on April 2.

Pacheco entered his plea agreement during a court hearing Tuesday in Las Vegas Municipal Court, records show. His attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He is set to appear for a sentencing hearing on May 13.

