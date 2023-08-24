Man found guilty of killing wife, hit man, in second trial

For the second time, a jury has found Thomas Randolph guilty of orchestrating the killing of his sixth wife and the handyman he hired to kill her.

Thomas Randolph watches the jury arrives in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, for the verdict in the killings of his sixth wife and an alleged hit man. Randolph, 68, was again found guilty in the killing of his wife, Sharon Causse Randolph, and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Colleen Beyer, daughter of murder victim Sharon Causse Randolph, facing, hugs Prosecutor Pam Weckerly in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after the guilty verdict for Thomas Randolph in the murder of her mother. Randolph, 68, was sentenced to death six years ago in the killing of his sixth wife and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thomas Randolph is wheeled into court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, for the verdict in the killings of his sixth wife and an alleged hit man. Randolph, 68, was again found guilty in the killing of his wife, Sharon Causse Randolph, and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones talks to defense attorneys and prosecutors before the verdict for Thomas Randolph at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Randolph, 68, was again found guilty in the killing of his wife, Sharon Causse Randolph, and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Colleen Beyer, daughter of murder victim Sharon Causse Randolph, reacts in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after hearing the guilty verdict for Thomas Randolph in the murder of her mother. Randolph, 68, was sentenced to death six years ago in the killing of his sixth wife and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thomas Randolph is wheeled out of court after his guilty verdict at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in the killings of his sixth wife and an alleged hit man. Randolph, 68, was sentenced to death six years ago in the killing of his wife, Sharon Causse Randolph, and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Colleen Beyer, daughter of murder victim Sharon Causse Randolph, calls her husband outside court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after the guilty verdict for Thomas Randolph in the murder of her mother. Randolph, 68, was sentenced to death six years ago in the killing of his sixth wife and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Colleen Beyer, daughter of murder victim Sharon Causse Randolph, reacts in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after hearing the guilty verdict for Thomas Randolph in the murder of her mother. Randolph, 68, was sentenced to death six years ago in the killing of his sixth wife and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Colleen Beyer, daughter of murder victim Sharon Causse Randolph, stands as the jury leave the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after the guilty verdict for Thomas Randolph in the murder of her mother. Randolph, 68, was sentenced to death six years ago in the killing of his sixth wife and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Colleen Beyer, daughter of murder victim Sharon Causse Randolph, hugs Prosecutor Pam Weckerly in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after the guilty verdict for Thomas Randolph in the murder of her mother. Randolph, 68, was sentenced to death six years ago in the killing of his sixth wife and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thomas Randolph reacts upon hearing a guilty verdict in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in the killings of his sixth wife and an alleged hit man. Randolph, 68, was sentenced to death six years ago in the killing of his wife, Sharon Causse Randolph, and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thomas Randolph reacts upon hearing a guilty verdict in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in the killings of his sixth wife and an alleged hit man. Randolph, 68, was sentenced to death six years ago in the killing of his wife, Sharon Causse Randolph, and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Colleen Beyer, daughter of murder victim Sharon Causse Randolph, reacts in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after hearing the guilty verdict for Thomas Randolph in the murder of her mother. Randolph, 68, was sentenced to death six years ago in the killing of his sixth wife and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller. The Nevada Supreme Court reversed the conviction in a unanimous decision, finding that jurors should not have heard evidence about the 1986 death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

For the second time, a jury has found Thomas Randolph guilty of orchestrating the killing of his sixth wife and the handyman he hired to kill her.

Randolph, 68, has been standing trial for the second time, after the Nevada Supreme Court overturned his 2017 conviction and ruled that the prior jury should not have been told of the similarities between the deaths of Randolph’s second and sixth wives.

Prosecutors instead could only focus on the specifics of the 2008 deaths of his sixth wife, Sharon Causse Randolph, and his handyman, Michael Miller. Just over four hours of deliberations ended Thursday with jurors finding Randolph guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Sharon Randolph’s daughter, Colleen Beyer, gasped and teared up when the verdict was read. After the jury was dismissed, Beyer hugged prosecutors and the lead detective on the case, Dean O’Kelley, before calling her husband to share the good news.

“I’m so relieved, it’s unbelievable,” she said while walking away from the courtroom. “It’s been 15 years, and it’s been a twisted nightmare.”

In 1989, a Utah jury acquitted Randolph of murder for the death of his second wife, Becky Randolph, which was initially considered a suicide. He did plead guilty in Utah to felony witness tampering for trying to have his former friend killed after information the friend gave to authorities led to the murder charge in Becky Randolph’s death.

Prosecutors have alleged that Randolph hired Miller, to kill Sharon Randolph, in order to obtain more than $300,000 in insurance money. He was accused of then double-crossing Miller and shooting him in what prosecutors said was a staged burglary.

Randolph was initially sentenced to death in 2017, but prosecutors are no longer seeking capital punishment due to his age, court records show.

Prosecutors have spent their time during the trial working to discredit Randolph’s version of events from May, 8, 2008.

Sharon Randolph was killed when she and her husband returned to their Las Vegas home early from a date night on May 8, 2008. Randolph told police he walked inside the home a few moments after his wife and found her dead with a gunshot wound to her head. He said he saw a man in a black ski mask near the front of the home, brushed against him and shot him multiple times in the hallway and garage.

Miller’s body was found next to a black ski mask, although there were no bullet holes or blood on the mask, and two bags containing a change of clothes and what prosecutors said was costume jewelry.

Prosecutors argued that there were inconsistencies in Randolph’s version of events, including little ballistics evidence found in the hallway where Randolph said the shooting started, Randolph’s demeanor while on the phone with 911 and the trajectory of the bullets that ended Miller’s life.

Defense attorneys argued that police unfairly zeroed in on Randolph immediately after the shooting, ignoring evidence that Miller acted alone. They argued that the crime scene was not properly preserved and that Randolph should not be expected to remember every detail of the confrontation during his multiple interviews with police.

Randolph stared straight ahead when the verdict was read, giving no reaction. District Judge Tierra Jones is scheduled to sentence him during a hearing on Oct. 12.

Beyer described her mother as a kind, loving and generous woman, who “did not deserve this.” She said that she had “many worries” about the case, and wasn’t sure if a jury would find him guilty for a second time.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic and thrilled and relieved that he’s off the streets, that he cannot do this to another woman again,” she said. “Because he’s a predator. He’s a serious predator.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.