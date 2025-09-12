Man found guilty of murder for Las Vegas slayings will not face death penalty

A man was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in Clark County District Court stemming from a 2017 incident that also left three individuals hospitalized.

Clarence Wilson, right, appears in court with his attorney Josh Tomsheck, left, during his trial at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was found guilty of two counts of murder on Thursday in Clark County District Court stemming from a 2017 incident that also left three individuals hospitalized.

The jury found Clarence Wilson, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, court information officer Mary Ann Price confirmed. She said the verdict means Wilson cannot receive the death penalty. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Richard Tanasi, Wilson’s defense attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case remained sealed as of Thursday afternoon, but prosecutors during opening arguments on Sept. 3 said Wilson shot into a town home at 3750 E. Bonanza Road in December 2017, killing 50-year-old Mark Cooley and 42-year-old Tina Jackson.

The shooting happened as a family gathered for a weekly card game, according to Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci. Tina Jackson’s son and his girlfriend were present, and their relationship “was not going well,” according to Pesci.

The woman had called her mother, Jawanna Chapman-Doucett, informing her that Jackson’s son had hit her and that she wanted to be picked up, prosecutors said. Pesci said Chapman-Doucett was engaged with Wilson, and the two lived together in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said Chapman-Doucett drove to Las Vegas with Wilson and Wilson’s nephew. When they arrived at the town home, Pesci said the three were invited in, but a fist fight ensued between the new arrivals and those inside.

Wilson left the apartment after some time and shot into the unit’s door and window, according to Pesci. Tanasi argued Wilson saw a gun pointing at him through the door of the apartment, but Pesci said a gun was not recovered at the scene.

Chapman-Doucett was charged with a count of selling, transferring or disposing of a firearm to a prohibited person and accused of transferring a gun to Wilson knowing he had previously been convicted of manslaughter in Los Angeles. But she died in 2021 and her case was dismissed, according to court records.

