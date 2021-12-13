Man gets 32 years to life for slaying Las Vegas woman after burglary

Sheri Aoyagi was killed in 2018 so the 17-year-old who robbed her home would “leave no witnesses behind,” District Judge Tierra Jones said Monday.

Tyran Mollett, one of two teens charged in the murder of a 60-year-old woman, appears in court via videoconferencing during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Mollette was found guilty to robbery and murder charges in the shooting death of a 60-year-old Las Vegas woman who police say arrived home with her husband to find the teens burglarizing their house. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Karen Hasting, the sister of Sheri Lynn Aoyagi, weeps after delivering her victim impact statement during Tyran Mollett's, one of two teens charged in the murder of Sheri Lynn Aoyagi, sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stanley Aoyagi, the husband of Sheri Lynn Aoyagi, weeps as the judge reads the sentencing of Tyran Mollett, one of two teens charged in the murder of Sheri Lynn Aoyagi, at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sheri Aoyagi was fatally shot in 2018 so the 17-year-old who robbed her home would “leave no witnesses behind,” District Judge Tierra Jones said Monday as she sentenced Aoyagi’s killer to 32 years to life in prison.

“One thing rings true here today — this was a completely avoidable crime,” Jones said during a sentencing hearing for Tyran Mollett, who fatally shot the 60-year-old woman on May 30, 2018, outside her home in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road.

In October, a jury convicted Mollett, now 21, of murder with a deadly weapon of a victim 60 or older, attempted murder with a deadly weapon of a victim 60 or older, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary while in possession of a gun, and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied vehicle, court records show.

Aoyagi and her husband, Stanley, returned home from eating lunch on May 30, 2018, to discover their home had been burglarized by Mollett and Kamari Collins, who is now 22. Mollett shot and killed Sheri Aoyagi in front of her husband, and fired toward Stanley Aoyagi.

Mollett and Collins fled the scene after the shooting, and were later arrested in Palmdale, California, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Collins pleaded guilty to a murder charge, but withdrew his plea last year. A jury trial for Collins is scheduled for March, court records show.

During the sentencing hearing Monday, Jones said she would “never forget” a picture of a bullet hole in the headrest of the car Stanley Aoyagi was sitting in, showing how close he came to being shot.

Stanley Aoyagi’s voice shook as he told the judge he is still haunted by his wife’s final moments.

“I had to watch as the paramedics pulled a white sheet over my wife’s face and put her in a body bag and carry her off,” he said.

Sheri Aoyagi’s husband and sister described her as a kind, hard-working woman. She was close to retiring from her job as a flight attendant, and volunteered at a local animal shelter in her free time, said her sister, Karen Hasting.

Hasting asked the judge to give Mollett the maximum sentence.

“I believe that keeping him off the streets will save some other lives,” she said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.