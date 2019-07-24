Man gets life sentence in murder of 67-year-old Las Vegas woman

Johnny Hopkins, 52, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 67-year-old Connelley Lang. He’ll be eligible for parole after a minimum of 20 years.

Johnny Hopkins, who is accused in the killing of a 65-year-old woman, during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Standing on crutches in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning, the sister of a woman beaten to death in 2017 refused to sit while she told her sister’s killer that she forgave him.

“I understand Mr. (Johnny) Hopkins is regretful, and I do accept his apology and I do forgive him,” Jonie Lang told District Judge Douglas Herndon at Hopkins’ sentencing, “but he has been a bad citizen. He has shown no regard for others’ lives.”

Hopkins, 52, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 67-year-old Connelley Lang. He’ll be eligible for parole after a minimum of 20 years.

He pleaded guilty in June to one count of first-degree murder of a victim 60 years or older. According to his arrest report, Hopkins admitted to a friend that he “screwed up and beat a woman to death because she slapped some drugs out of his hand,” and told the friend he needed to leave town.

Connelley Lang was found dead in her apartment on April 1, 2017, after the friend called police.

A robbery charge against Hopkins was dropped, but, according to his arrest report, he sold Connelley Lang’s television after her death and had the Las Vegas woman’s debit card in his wallet when he was arrested.

Hopkins’ attorney, Dan Winder, told Herndon that a life sentence would be “excessive.” He said Hopkins was sincerely remorseful and should have faced a slightly lighter 50-year sentence with possibility for parole.

“Mr. Hopkins, unfortunately, likely is going to die in prison either way. Let him have some hope,” Winder said.

Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci and Jonie Lang argued that Hopkins’ extensive criminal history was enough to secure a life sentence in itself, but also stressed the violent nature of Connelley Lang’s murder. Hopkins has been convicted of seven prior felonies and has served seven sentences for drug charges, battery and robbery.

Jonie Connelley sobbed in the gallery while Pesci described Connelley Lang’s injuries to her face and body, which included “massive disfigurement of her jaw” among a long list of blunt force injuries.

“It was an absolutely horrific way for anyone to die,” Pesci said. Jonie Lang told Herndon that she couldn’t recognize her sister when she had to identify the body.

“I offer my humblest apologies and condolences to the family of Ms. Connelley Lang,” Hopkins said before receiving his sentence. “God bless her soul and let her rest in peace.”

Herndon told Hopkins that he did deserve leniency, but that he’d already received it when the district attorney’s office dropped the robbery charge as part of his plea deal.

“Most people end up in court not because they’re a bad person, but because they made a series of bad decisions,” Herndon said.

Hopkins will be 72 by the time he’s eligible for parole. When Herndon handed down the life sentence, Jonie Lang hung her head in relief.

