Man gets life term day after being shot by Las Vegas police

Gregory Ganci, a Las Vegas felon who was shot by police after escaping a custody on Wednesday, addresses the judge during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas felon faced a judge Thursday after escaping from custody and being shot by police.

“I know you. I know your reputation. And I’d rather took a bullet yesterday than come see you,” Gregory Ganci told District Judge Doug Smith.

The judge, who had been scheduled to sentence Ganci a day earlier, when the shooting occurred, pored over the defendant’s criminal history, which spanned 30 years and spread across five states.

“It’s time you pay,” Smith said.

The judge ordered Ganci to serve five consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole on five counts, including robbery and kidnapping, for his role in an April 16 robbery.

In the courtroom, a dozen Las Vegas police officers accompanied Ganci, who was shackled and wearing protective mittens over his hands as two of the officers gripped his dark blue jail jumpsuit.

On Wednesday, the inmate stole a pickup, hit multiple cars at the intersection of Vegas Valley Drive and Maryland Parkway, and drew police into a pursuit that ended when he ran out of gas downtown, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter told news media at the scene.

An officer fired at the truck three times, hitting Ganci once in the shoulder, police said. No signs of a gunshot wound could be seen on Ganci in the courtroom.

