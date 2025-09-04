Man gets prison for North Las Vegas DUI crash that injured mother

The car hit her in the back, then ran over her legs, she told a judge. She recalled blood gushing from her.

Brittanni Mathis had pulled over to adjust groceries in her trunk when she heard the sound of a vehicle rushing toward her.

The car hit her in the back, then ran over her legs, she told a judge Wednesday as she spoke via videoconference. She recalled blood gushing from her.

“I could feel myself dying,” she said. “I could feel the air coming out of my body.”

District Judge Jessica Peterson then sentenced Ryan Ugarte, the driver accused of injuring Mathis, to spend four to 10 years in prison.

Ugarte pleaded guilty in May to a count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Prosecutors and the defense agreed to a sentence of four to 10 years in state prison.

Prosecutors indicated in a charging document that the April crash occurred at Craig Road and Losee Road in North Las Vegas.

Ugarte apologized in a statement to the court. He said that he has attended Alcoholics Anonymous and undergone therapy.

“I will come out of this sentencing a better man and someone who contributes positively to our community,” he said.

Pandora Leven, Ugarte’s public defender, said her client had an alcohol problem that led to the crash, but has tried to address his “underlying issues” with medication and mental health counseling.

“These cases are tragic,” she said.

Mathis said she underwent six surgeries and suffered a collapsed lung and a broken rib. One of her legs broke and the other now has a plate in it, she said. She struggles with breathing and talking for long stretches.

Mathis said she used to be an active mother for her six children.

But now, she said, “My quality of life is horrible.”

Despite her suffering, Mathis hoped that Ugarte would have a better future.

“I do wish the best for this guy,” she said. “I just hope that he won’t do this again.”

