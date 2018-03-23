Man gets prison time for selling rhino horns at Las Vegas hotel

A 67-year-old man was ordered to serve 27 months in federal prison on Friday for illegally selling the horns of an endangered black rhinoceros.

Edward Levine, center, leaves the federal courthouse with his defense lawyers, Todd Leventhal, right, and Carmen Martinez, after receiving a guilty verdict for illegally selling the horns of an endangered black rhinoceros. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Prosecutors said Edward N. Levine, a California man with ties to the Colombian drug cartel, arranged the sale of horns for $55,000 at the South Point resort in March 2014.

Those horns could have been sold in an underground Asian market for at least $240,000, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ruled in handing down the sentence.

In a prepared speech, Levine called himself a vegetarian and told the judge that he would “never be involved with endangered species or any other criminal activity” for the rest of his life.

His attorney, Monti Levy, asked that Levine be given the same one-year, two-day sentence as his co-defendant, Lumsden Quan, who previously pleaded guilty.

Levine’s criminal past dates back to the late 1970s, when he was indicted on cocaine trafficking charges along with Pablo Escobar. He was arrested 18 years after the indictment, while using an alias and hiding $6 million in a safety deposit box, authorities said.

He spent a few years behind bars and served about eight more on parole.

Then in April 2014, he was nabbed at the South Point as part of “Operation Crash,” a crackdown on illegal trafficking named for a crash, or herd, of rhinos.

