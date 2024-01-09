Man in judge attack video escorted to court by 6 uniformed officers

Deobra Redden was back in court Tuesday with six uniformed officers. He wore orange restraint gloves, and a full face mask he wore at previous hearings was replaced with a surgical mask.

Deobra Redding, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge in a viral video last week, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

This is a video screen shot of defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus after a hearing Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Courtroom Video)

Deobra Redding, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge in a viral video last week, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Deobra Redding, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge in a viral video last week, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Deobra Redding, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge in a viral video last week, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Defense attorney Layla Medina speaks with her client Deobra Redding, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge in a viral video last week, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Deobra Redding, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge in a viral video last week, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan presides over the case of Deobra Redding, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge in a viral video last week, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man seen on video attacking a Las Vegas judge was ordered held without bail on Tuesday on charges including attempted murder and battery on a protected person.

Deobra Redden, 30, launched himself at District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, moments before she said she would not grant him probation during a sentencing hearing last week. A viral video of the attack showed Redden jumping over the judge’s bench and tackling Holthus before he was restrained by officers, an attorney and the judge’s clerk.

He had previously been held on a $54,000 bail, an amount that was set at the Clark County Detention Center when Redden was initially booked on battery charges.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan said Redden’s bail amount would be “set in court” at a later hearing, essentially ordered him held in custody without bail unless attorneys present arguments in the future.

Sullivan noted that she saw “no reason to recuse” herself from the case.

“I do know Judge Mary Kay Holthus — I know her very casually and only professionally,” Sullivan said. “I’ve never socialized with her outside, say, a professional event.”

Redden was escorted into the courtroom on Tuesday by six uniformed officers. He wore orange restraint gloves, and a full face mask he was seen wearing at previous hearings was replaced with a surgical mask.

Holthus held the remainder of Redden’s sentencing hearing on Monday, during which she ordered him to serve 19 to 48 months in prison for an attempted battery charge. He had pleaded guilty in November to threatening to “bust the kneecaps” of a man with a baseball bat, court records show.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge asked Redden if he understood the charges he faces.

“Yes, I understand,” he said.

Prosecutors charged Redden with attempted murder against an older person, battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm against an older person, extortion, intimidating a public officer with threat of force, disregarding the safety of a person resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery by a probationer or parolee, unlawful act regarding fluid by a prisoner in confinement, and six counts of battery on a protected person, court records show.

Redden is accused of hitting Holthus in the head and pulling her hair during the attack. A courtroom marshal was also injured when he tripped attempted to restrain Redden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.