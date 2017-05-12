Man indicted for allegedly providing cash for GOP voter registrations

(Thinkstock)

A man accused of delivering gift cards and cash for registering Republican voters in Clark County has been indicted.

According to a six-page indictment from the Nevada Attorney General’s office, Stephen Gregory Zority, 29, faces seven counts: violation of laws governing elections, prohibited acts of field registrars, clerks, employees or voter registration agencies or persons assisting voters and five counts of compensation for registration of voters based upon number of voters or voters of a particular party registered.

On five separate occasions, over the course of four months between April 2016 and July, Zority provided a woman named Tina Parks with at least $175 in gift cards and cash, “with said compensation being based on the total number of voters Parks registered in the Republican Party,” the indictment states.

Zority also told the woman not to enter her name on duplicate copies of voter registration forms.

Monica Moazez, a spokeswoman for the Nevada attorney general’s office, declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.