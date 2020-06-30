88°F
Courts

Man indicted in Henderson fatal shooting from January

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2020 - 5:08 pm
 

A 22-year-old man has been indicted in the slaying of another man who was shot while walking down a street in Henderson in January.

Kevin Farnsworth, 26, was talking on a cellphone while walking along Warm Springs Road just west of Arroyo Grande Boulevard on the evening of Jan. 14, when he was killed, police said at the time. Within days, investigators had asked for the public’s help finding witnesses or possible footage of the shooting.

Farnsworth died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark Count coroner’s office has said.

On Friday, prosecutors obtained an indictment on one count of attempted robbery with use of a deadly weapon and one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon against Eric Abasta.

The charges were wrapped up in a 23-count indictment against Abasta and two others, Mason Arney and James Arney, whose ages were not listed, in connection with a string of armed robberies that stretched from Jan. 5 to March 24.

Abasta, a convicted felon, faces additional charges ranging from grand larceny auto and carrying a concealed firearm to assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. Along with Farnsworth’s death, prosecutors said in the indictment that Abasta was tied to a series of attacks in which another man was shot and injured, a car was stolen and several people were robbed.

Mason Arney faces charges of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon, robbery with use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with a March 23 attack, along with charges of assault with a deadly weapon tied to a March 24 attack.

James Arney faces robbery, assault, conspiracy and grand larceny auto charges in connection with a Jan. 26 attack in which a 2014 Mazda 6 was stolen.

Abasta was ordered held without bail, while Mason Arney was being held on $100,000 bail, according to court records. James Arney remained out of custody.

All three are due in court Thursday.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

