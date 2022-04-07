80°F
Man indicted in killing of girlfriend’s 4-year-old son

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 1:26 pm
 
In this Feb. 28, 2022, file photo, Brandon Toseland appears in court on charges of murder and kidnapping at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. He is charged in the death of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Brandon Toseland (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A man charged in the murder of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Brandon Toseland was indicted on 10 counts, including murder, child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm, kidnapping and domestic battery involving strangulation.

Toseland, 35, is accused of killing Mason Dominguez, who was found in the freezer of Toseland’s home in February. Police were alerted to the case by Mason’s older sister, who brought a note from her mother to school.

The note, written by Dahsia Maldonado, said she had not seen Mason since Dec. 11 and she suspected he was dead. It also said Maldonado and her daughter were being held captive.

Toseland was arrested the day the girl brought the note to school. Police found a hole in the backyard, where they suspect Toseland planned to bury the boy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

