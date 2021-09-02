Man indicted in slaying of missing Henderson woman

Cheryl Beardall, 34, was last seen alive in July 2020, but her body has never been found.

Cheryl Beardall (Henderson Police Department)

A man was indicted Thursday in the slaying of a 34-year-old Henderson woman who went missing more than a year ago.

Cheryl Beardall was last seen alive in July, though her body has never been found. Prosecutors said they used social media, email and IP addresses to tie her former boyfriend, Philip Mathew O’Reilly, a 35-year-old felon, to her death.

Beardall’s two children, 11 and 14 at the time, last saw her — beaten and bloody but still alive — on a corner of a bed in the primary bedroom of their home in late July, authorities said.

The children told authorities that they stayed with O’Reilly for weeks after they last saw their mother alive.

Along with one count of murder with a deadly weapon, O’Reilly faces two counts of child abuse.

In another case, O’Reilly also faces 27 counts of lewdness, sexual assault with a minor, and child abuse, neglect or endangerment in connection with abuse and sexual attacks on two children dating back a decade before Beardall went missing.

O’Reilly was on house arrest in that case when he was arrested in connection with Beardall’s killing Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

