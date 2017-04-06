ad-fullscreen
Courts

Man makes court appearance in killing of 67-year-old Las Vegas woman

By David Ferrara Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2017 - 8:39 pm
 

A Las Vegas man charged with killing a 67-year-old Las Vegas woman appeared in court Wednesday to face murder and robbery charges.

Police said Johnny Hopkins, 50, confessed to a friend after the woman’s death.

Hopkins said he “screwed up and beat a woman to death because she slapped some drugs out of his hand,” according to an arrest report.

The friend called police about 2 p.m. Saturday and directed them to the Ethel Mae Robinson Senior Apartments, 1327 H St., according to the report.

Connelley Lang’s apartment unit was unlocked. When officers entered, they saw “a large amount of blood spattered throughout the apartment,” police said. Lang’s body was found in the back hallway.

As police canvassed the neighborhood, they located a person who said he purchased a TV from Hopkins for $20 a few days earlier. The neighbor told police that Hopkins was visibly shaken and had blood stains on his pants, according to the report.

Hopkins is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

