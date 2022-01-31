54°F
Man pleaded guilty to speeding 9 days before crash that killed 9

9 dead in North Las Vegas crash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2022 - 10:38 am
 
Updated January 31, 2022 - 10:44 am
Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash on ...
Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2020. Nine people died in the accident. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The motorist who caused a North Las Vegas crash that killed nine people, including himself, pleaded guilty to speeding nine days earlier.

“I was informed he does have multiple speeding citations and other traffic offenses on his record,” North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said on Monday.

Court records show that Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas received a speeding ticket from Las Vegas police on Dec. 9. He entered a guilty plea to driving 1 to 10 mph over the speed limit on Jan. 20 and was fined $150.

North Las Vegas police said Robinson was driving a Dodge Challenger at speeds of 100-plus mph on Saturday afternoon when he ran a red light. His car slammed into a minivan at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

Henderson Municipal Court records also indicate that Robinson was cited by Henderson police in 2017 for speeding.

Robinson was ticketed for driving 86 mph in a 65 mph zone at U.S. Highway 95 and Lake Mead Boulevard on May 17, 2017. He received a citation for driving 11 to 20 mph over the posted speed limit. The case was resolved in April 2019 when Robinson agreed to pay a $198 fine for a parking violation.

Robinson also has several prior arrests in the Las Vegas Valley. He has prior convictions in Clark County District Court for battery on an officer and drug charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

