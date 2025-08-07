Man pleads guilty, admits to killing 11-year-old in wrong-house shooting

After he made his plea, his family and the victim’s approached each other outside the courtroom and shared tearful embraces.

A suspect in a wrong-house shooting that killed an 11-year-old girl pleaded guilty Wednesday during his trial, averting the possibility he could be put to death.

Isaac George, 26, faces a sentence of 40 years to life in prison under the plea deal.

George was one of five men accused in connection with the Nov. 1, 2018, shooting that killed Angelina Erives. Authorities said the group mistakenly believed the house they targeted belonged to members of a rival gang.

He pleaded guilty to counts of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

Prosecutors had accused George of using a rifle to fire a bullet into Erives’ head.

After George made his plea, his family and the victim’s family approached each other in the hallway outside District Judge Michelle Leavitt’s courtroom and shared tearful embraces.

Anabel Sarabia, Erives’ mother, said she appreciated the gesture.

“It’s not their fault,” she said. “We hold no hate in our hearts.”

The defendant’s father, Dion George, said he wanted to extend his condolences, though he knew he couldn’t bring the other family’s child back.

“I can only imagine what they must have gone through,” he said. “They lost a little girl.”

The plea came on what would have been the 12th day of the trial, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer.

Assistant District Attorney Pamela Weckerly said prosecutors wanted to give the victims a substantial sentence that “approximated a life sentence.”

“I think we hope we can bring some closure for the victim’s family,” she said.

Defense attorney Lisa Rasmussen said she was grateful to resolve the case.

“This is a very difficult decision for a 26-year-old kid because the numbers are big,” she said.

She added: “Our goal for him was always to have hope of a release date.”

It wasn’t clear there was intent to kill in the shooting, a necessary element for first-degree murder, Rasmussen said, but “there was an intent to send a message for sure.”

She said she doesn’t think her client knows for sure if he was the fatal shooter or not, because Erives was hit by multiple bullets.

As part of the plea, George admitted he and other defendants fatally shot Erives “willfully, unlawfully, feloniously and with malice aforethought” and that the killing was deliberate and premeditated.

Getaway driver Erin Hines testified during the trial that the men traveled to North Las Vegas for the shooting. Three of them, including George, exited the car with guns, he said.

“They start shooting,” Hines said. The shooters fired 43 bullets, according to prosecutors.

Hines told the court he made an agreement for a sentence of 15 to 45 years in exchange for testimony.

Others involved in the killing have already received long prison sentences.

Jarquan Tiffith was sentenced to 35 years to life and Damion Dill, a minor at the time, received a 20- to 50-year sentence.

Guy Lee Banks III was also a suspect, but was fatally shot by a neighbor who fired at the getaway vehicle.

George’s sentencing is set for Sept. 17.

“Nothing will ever be enough for what he did to us, but I’m just happy it’s over,” said Anabel Sarabia.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.