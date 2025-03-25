78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Man pleads guilty in killing of Las Vegas couple; bodies found in storage unit

Man pleads guilty in killing of elderly couple whose remains were found in storage unit. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Robert Dixon Dunn (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Robert Dixon Dunn (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Marley, a K9 for the Clark County School District Police Department, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 20 ...
CCSD officer enters plea after K9 left in vehicle over 6 hours, causing its death
Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon, right, appears in court with his attorney Domi ...
Lawsuit takes issue with search of Las Vegas sergeant’s home
Richard Babb, who was convicted of sex trafficking multiple children, hides his face from news ...
‘Textbook sex trafficking’: Man gets 35 to life for trafficking children in Las Vegas
Jzamir Key, left, and Jesus Ayala appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas T ...
Trial set for teens in Vegas hit-and-run crash that killed retired police chief
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2025 - 5:51 pm
 

A man who killed an elderly couple and stashed their bodies in a storage unit has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.

After the mummified remains of Joaquin and Eleanor Sierra were discovered in trash bins in a storage unit in 2014, Robert Dunn, 62, was accused of killing the couple in 2003, then collecting their Social Security benefits and using checks he stole from them to pay for the cost of storing their remains.

Dunn pleaded guilty to counts of murder, robbery and theft Wednesday under the Alford decision, meaning he admitted only that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed that Dunn, who previously faced the death penalty, will serve a total sentence of not more than 24 years to life in prison, according to court records.

The Sierras’ bodies had puncture wounds and identical amounts of sedatives, according to grand jury testimony.

Dunn’s trial had been scheduled to start April 7. His sentencing is set for April 29.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES