76°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Courts

Man pleads guilty in shooting that paralyzed Las Vegas police officer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2021 - 12:09 pm
 
Edgar Samaniego, charged in the shooting of a Las Vegas police officer, appears in court during ...
Edgar Samaniego, charged in the shooting of a Las Vegas police officer, appears in court during his preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Edgar Samaniego (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Edgar Samaniego (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting and critically wounding Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter demonstration in June 2020.

Edgar Samaniego, 21, admitted to shooting the 29-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department, resulting in Mikalonis being paralyzed from the neck down. Mikalonis, who requires 24-hour care and breathes with the assistance of a ventilator, spent months in a rehabilitation center before returning to Las Vegas this spring.

Samaniego pleaded guilty to attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered, and two counts of discharging a firearm from or within a structure.

He appeared in court Tuesday through a video call from the Clark County Detention Center.

Prosecutors told District Judge Carli Kierny that they did not offer Samaniego a deal to plead guilty. Samaniego’s trial was set to start later this month.

When Samaniego shot Mikalonis, the bullet pierced his spine and lodged in the right side of his face, prosecutors have said. Mikalonis was shot as he was handcuffing someone outside Circus Circus on June 1.

Authorities have said that Samaniego had not been participating in the protests prior to the shooting. By June 1, 2020, the night of the shooting, several Black Lives Matter demonstrations had taken place in Las Vegas. They were sparked by the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Samaniego admitted to firing at least three more shots from the Travelodge, a motel across the street from Circus Circus, after he shot Mikalonis.

Kierny ordered Samaniego to appear in court on March 1 to be sentenced. The defendant remained in the detention center on Tuesday with a $1 million bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New COVID-19 cases in Clark County climb again
New COVID-19 cases in Clark County climb again
2
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
3
Former roommate: Ruggs ‘in good spirits’ amid crash aftermath
Former roommate: Ruggs ‘in good spirits’ amid crash aftermath
4
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
5
CCSD board leader ‘mystified’ by Jara’s demand for $2.65M settlement
CCSD board leader ‘mystified’ by Jara’s demand for $2.65M settlement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich., in 2013. ...
Lawyers ask to cancel court hearing in Hsieh suit
By / RJ

Attorneys for Tony Hsieh’s longtime friend and financial manager filed court papers Friday withdrawing motions that contained allegations that Hsieh’s brother bought him drugs and “plied” him with alcohol in the months before his death.