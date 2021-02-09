Man pleads guilty to 3 felonies for shooting at Las Vegas police

Shane Loyd, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three felonies for shooting at Las Vegas police officers in October.

This screenshot shows Shane Loyd during a court hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Loyd pleaded guilty to three felonies for shooting at Las Vegas police officers last year. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man with a criminal history that began nearly two decades ago pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple felonies for shooting at Las Vegas police officers last year.

In a deal with prosecutors, Shane Loyd, 43, agreed to a prison sentence of four to 10 years for the October shooting in the 3500 block of Villa Knolls North Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Loyd, who initially faced attempted murder charges, pleaded guilty to one count each of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure or vehicle, and ownership of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Police had been called to the scene after a report of a shooting. While investigating, officers found someone facing a temporary protective order that had not been served.

As the officers served the order, police said, Loyd — identified by neighbors as “Showboat” — walked up and shot at the officers with a Ruger Single-Six .22-caliber revolver. One officer shot back, and Loyd ran from the scene.

While running from officers, the man “turned and fired several more rounds,” police said. Officers took cover and lost sight of the man.

Neither the officers nor Loyd, who later was found hiding in an electrical shack on Tropicana, were hurt in the shooting.

Loyd was convicted of assault after he attempted to hit an officer with his car while fleeing from police in 2002, according to court records.

On Aug. 16, 2002, Metropolitan Police Department gang detectives were searching for a “wanted person” leaving a funeral service for two Rolling 60s gang members. The wanted person was in the passenger seat of a car that Loyd was driving when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, according to Loyd’s 2002 arrest report.

He pleaded guilty to felonies of assault, refusing to stop for an officer and receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, court records show.

Loyd is scheduled to be sentenced in the 2020 shooting next month.

