Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Las Vegas mannequin attack

A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to attempted murder Tuesday in an unusual case involving a hammer attack on a mannequin in downtown Las Vegas.

Shane Schindler appears at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to attempted murder Tuesday in an unusual case involving a hammer attack on a mannequin in downtown Las Vegas.

Shane Schindler is expected to receive a sentence of eight to 20 years behind bars.

His attorney, Ashley Sisolak, said prosecutors agreed not to file charges in three other cases, and a charge of carrying a concealed weapon was dropped.

“The negotiations were tough but fair,” Sisolak said. “They were in the best interest of my client. We are happy with the result.”

While trying to develop leads in the killings of two middle-age homeless men, Las Vegas police staged the dummy to look like a sleeping homeless man, tucked in a floral print blanket, wearing black boots and a hooded sweatshirt.

Police surveillance video from Feb. 22 shows Schindler pacing around a downtown street corner in the dark of night for nearly 14 minutes before whacking the head of a mannequin with a hammer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.