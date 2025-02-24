Man pleads guilty to killing homeless people in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said Cristobal Perez fired 14 shots “indiscriminately” and in “cold blood” at a group of homeless people in 2023.

Cristobal Perez, left, one of the suspects in the fatal shooting of two homeless people, appears in court with his attorneys Jess Marchese, during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cristobal Perez pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 2 homeless people in Las Vegas and faces a prison term of 40 years to life. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man accused in a shooting that killed two homeless people and wounded three others pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Monday, the day his trial was supposed to start.

Police said Cristobal Omar Perez, 32, fired 14 shots “indiscriminately” and in “cold blood” at a group of homeless people, most of whom lived in tents at Honolulu Street and Charleston Boulevard.

Timothy Bratton, 57, and Ashley Burnell, 38, died as a result of the Dec. 1, 2023, shooting. Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said a third victim, Jim Rosa, “is close to death.”

If Rosa dies, Perez could be prosecuted for that death as well and could face the death penalty, the prosecutor said.

For now, according to defense attorney Frank Kocka, Perez faces a prison term of 40 years to life. The parties agreed to dismiss other counts, Kocka said.

Kocka said Perez “took responsibility from the first day I met him.”

“He’s not a bad dude at all,” said attorney Jess Marchese, who also represented him.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in an arrest report that Perez wanted to “protect his family” after someone tried to break into his sister-in-law’s home.

She told him she spotted a man at a gas station across from a homeless encampment who looked like the would-be home invader and Perez decided to confront the man, according to the report.

Police said Perez had his girlfriend, Kylee Au Young, meet him blocks away in a getaway vehicle. According to court records, Perez was not supposed to have a gun because of a 2014 conviction for attempted lewdness with a child under 14.

Young’s case is still pending; she faces two counts of open murder and a count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Attorneys plan to conduct a deposition of Rosa to preserve his testimony. Perez’s sentencing is scheduled for April 8.

