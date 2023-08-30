107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Man pleads guilty to killing roommate whose body was dismembered

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 5:02 pm
 
Christopher Berrios, center, charged with murder in the death of his roommate, and his attorney ...
Christopher Berrios, center, charged with murder in the death of his roommate, and his attorney Conor Slife, left, appear in court during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Christopher Berrios, charged with murder in the death of his roommate, is led into the courtroo ...
Christopher Berrios, charged with murder in the death of his roommate, is led into the courtroom during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 57-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his roommate, whose partially dismembered body was found nearly two years ago in a recycling bin at their Las Vegas home.

Christopher Berrios was suspected of fatally shooting his roommate, 46-year-old Bernard Robledo, and leaving a notebook in the home with a to-do list for the killing, according to his arrest report.

A jury trial for Berrios was scheduled to begin this week, court records show, but he instead pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

According to transcripts from a grand jury hearing held in November 2021, one of Berrios’ friends told police that Berrios called her asking for a place to stay after Robledo’s body was found on Sept. 4, 2021.

The woman testified that Berrios told her that he and his roommate had argued over a drug deal worth half a million dollars. Berrios told the woman that he shot his roommate when the roommate pulled out a gun during the argument, according to the transcripts.

After not hearing from him for several days, Robledo’s family found his body stuffed in a recycling bin, covered in spray foam insulator, outside the home he rented on the 1500 block of Arville Street. Both of Robledo’s legs and a portion of his right arm had been cut off, a detective testified to the grand jury.

Officers also found a notebook inside the home titled “Henchmen, The Christopher Berrios Story,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Inside the notebook was a list: “Back of head — Immediately drag him to garage. Strip phone, keys, money, destroy phone,” according to court transcripts. The note went on with, “Wipe any prints. Make sure no cameras. Get back home. Get rid of the body. Sawzall, arms, legs, torso and double trash bags, dumped.”

Investigators found blood spatter in the home’s dining room, along with a hacksaw and two saw blades, the arrest report said. Police also found “pounds” of methamphetamine and fentanyl at the home, according to the transcripts.

Berrios’ defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

As part of the guilty plea agreement filed Tuesday, prosecutors agreed not to pursue narcotics charges against Berrios, and agreed “not to refer the narcotics charges to the federal government for prosecution,” according to the court filing.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
Raiders to keep 3 QBs; complete list of cuts
Raiders to keep 3 QBs; complete list of cuts
3
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
4
NV Energy’s customers in Southern Nevada to foot bill in recovery plan
NV Energy’s customers in Southern Nevada to foot bill in recovery plan
5
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man gets life sentence for killing girlfriend, leaving body in desert
Man gets life sentence for killing girlfriend, leaving body in desert
Man accused of living with dead body must undergo mental evaluation
Man accused of living with dead body must undergo mental evaluation
Tattooed homicide suspect planned to dispose of body, police say
Tattooed homicide suspect planned to dispose of body, police say
Man to stand trial again in deaths of wife, alleged hit man
Man to stand trial again in deaths of wife, alleged hit man
Retrial begins for man charged in deaths of wife, alleged hit man
Retrial begins for man charged in deaths of wife, alleged hit man
Jury deliberating in 2nd trial of man accused of killing wife, alleged hit man
Jury deliberating in 2nd trial of man accused of killing wife, alleged hit man