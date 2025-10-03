Man pleads guilty to stalking Nevada governor, may spend years in prison

Prosecutors have said he was motivated by a belief that Gov. Joe Lombardo had killed his upstairs neighbor, whom he had also stalked.

Stanley Weaver III, second left, accused of stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo, appears in court with his attorney Dan Cho, a public defender, during a plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

District Judge Eric Johnson presides over a plea hearing for Stanley Weaver, accused of stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stanley Weaver, center, accused of stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo, scans the courtroom as he appears before District Judge Eric Johnson during a plea deal hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man pleaded guilty Thursday to stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family and is expected to receive a prison sentence of at least two years.

Prosecutors have said Stanley Weaver III, 30, was motivated by a false belief that Lombardo killed his upstairs neighbor, whom he had also stalked and pelted with anti-gay slurs.

He threw a rock through a window, reached out to as many as 100 contacts of Lombardo’s stepdaughter via social media and posted social media videos that documented his actions, authorities previously said.

Lombardo’s office declined to comment Thursday.

Weaver pleaded guilty but mentally ill to counts of aggravated stalking, stalking with use of internet or electronic communication, and malicious destruction of property. His public defender, Rob Schmidt, said the defense and prosecution have agreed to a two-to-15-year prison sentence.

After the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Allmon said he thinks Weaver posed a threat to the Lombardos.

“Our goal here is that he gets the treatment he needs, and when he is safe to be released back out in the community, he has that opportunity if his mental health is restored. But if he’s not, if he’s a danger to the community, then the opportunity is there that he’s back off the streets,” the prosecutor said.

Allmon said Weaver devoted extensive time to his efforts and found significant information.

Weaver, who previously was deemed incompetent to stand trial, told District Judge Eric Johnson that he was taking medication for “mental health issues,” but said he didn’t know what kind of issues. He then said he had been treated for schizophrenia.

In court on Thursday, Weaver was supervised by multiple Metropolitan Police Department officers and wore protective mitts on his hands.

Schmidt said he had no doubts about his client’s competence to make a plea. Johnson found that Weaver was competent to proceed.

Stanley Weaver Jr., the defendant’s father, said after court that his son “is really a political prisoner.”

Though Weaver’s father praised the prosecutors who handled the case and said he was glad his son took responsibility, he believes the legal system treated his son differently because the victim was Lombardo.

Allmon denied the claims.

“I don’t think that Weaver was treated any differently,” the prosecutor said. “The governor and his family were victims in the case, and they have a right to … feel safe.”

Plus, Allmon said, the most severe charge — aggravated stalking — related to Weaver’s neighbor.

The defendant’s father said his son is a good person who once wanted to be a sheriff, and trained to become one before he had a mental breakdown.

Sentencing for Weaver, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, is scheduled for Nov. 25.

