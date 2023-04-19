Man reveals location of girlfriend’s body, pleads guilty to killing

To avoid the death penalty, a man who pleaded guilty to killing his missing girlfriend revealed the location of her dead body to officials on Wednesday, his attorney said.

Philip O’Reilly, 37, appears in court for sentencing in the death of his girlfriend during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas April 18, 2023. O’Reilly’s attorney said he told officials where his girlfriend’s body is. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Philip O’Reilly, 37, is sentenced in the death of his girlfriend during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas April 18, 2023. O’Reilly’s attorney said he told officials where his girlfriend’s body is. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Philip Mathew O’Reilly, left, and Cheryl Beardall (Instagram/Henderson Police Department)

Philip Mathew O'Reilly. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to killing his missing girlfriend and revealed the location of her body on Wednesday, nearly three years after she was last seen alive.

Philip O’Reilly, 37, was linked to the death of 34-year-old Cheryl Beardall after O’Reilly’s sister told police he might have killed his long-term girlfriend. Beardall’s body has not been recovered, but police linked O’Reilly to her killing through records on social media, a rental truck company and the victim’s phone.

Chief Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook said O’Reilly told officials on Wednesday where Beardall’s body could be found. He said O’Reilly revealed the information to avoid prosecutors continuing to seek the death penalty in the case.

“In order to fulfill the terms of that negotiation he had to disclose the location of the body,” Westbrook said after Wednesday’s hearing.

Wesbrook declined to reveal the location O’Reilly gave.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner confirmed during the hearing that O’Reilly has revealed the location.

Hamner did not immediately reply to request for comment.

O’Reilly pleaded guilty to a murder charge and agreed to a sentence of life in prison without parole.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt asked O’Reilly if he was admitting to killing Beardall, with the killing being “willful deliberate and premeditated, and/or perpetrated by means of torture”

“Yes ma’am,” O’Reilly replied after a brief pause.

Around the time police were first contacted about Beardall’s disappearance, O’Reilly had searched the web for “torture chamber,” “longest torture sessions,” “CIA torture,” “slowest historical torture” and “broken ribs,” according to transcripts of a grand jury hearing.

Her children had testified that she was routinely the victim of physical abuse and had been whipped with a dog leash. They testified that they had seen their mother beaten and bloody but still alive in their home before her disappearance.

A sentencing hearing in the case is scheduled for June 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.