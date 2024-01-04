55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Man seen in video attacking judge refuses return to court

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2024 - 9:57 am
 
Updated January 4, 2024 - 10:38 am
This is a video screen shot of defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus after a ...
This is a video screen shot of defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus after a hearing Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Courtroom Video)

A man seen in a viral video launching himself at a Las Vegas judge refused to return to court on Thursday.

Deobra Redden, 30, was arrested Wednesday and accused of battery, battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of battery on a protected person.

Redden is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, but he refused to to be transported for a hearing Thursday in front of Judge Pro Tempore Lauren Diefenbach to address the charges in connection with an attack on a different judge captured on video a day earlier.

Redden was in court on Wednesday morning for a sentencing hearing in an attempted battery case when he could be seen on video attacking District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, injuring her and a marshal.

The judge had refused Redden and his attorney’s pleas to place him on probation. Video posted online showed Redden yelling and leaping over the judge’s bench moments after she began imposing his sentence.

In court Thursday, prosecutors asked for Redden to be held without bail because he is accused of attacking Holthus while he had an active criminal case. Diefenbach instead ruled that his bail should remain at $54,000 until attorneys can present arguments at a later date.

“I’m uncomfortable making any decisions without the defendant present,” Diefenbach said.

She ordered Redden back in court on Tuesday for another hearing.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was “disappointed” that Redden was not denied bail.

“We asked that he be detained because we strongly believe that he’s a danger to the community,” Wolfson said. “The world has seen what happened yesterday, this person’s behavior in court, and I’ve almost seen nothing else like this.”

Wolfson said that Holthus is “shaken up” from the attack and is recovering from a few bruises. The marshal who was hospitalized suffered more significant, but nonlife-threatening injuries.

Video of Redden rushing the judge’s bench showed attorneys, marshals and the judge’s clerk all working to restrain the defendant. Redden was seen throwing punches during the scuffle, and the video also showed the judge’s clerk, Michael Lasso, attempting to hit Redden to restrain him.

Officials have said that court marshals would investigate what happened in Holthus’ courtroom and review security protocols. Redden was out of custody and was not handcuffed before he attacked the judge, as defendants are typically not restrained until their sentence is imposed.

The video also showed a marshal standing near Redden when he spoke to the judge, asking to be placed on probation.

“Mr. Redden’s reaction happened so quickly I don’t know if anything could have been done to prevent him from what he did,” Wolfson said Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ
1
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
2
Las Vegas Stanley cup fans brave rain for new Target exclusive mug
Las Vegas Stanley cup fans brave rain for new Target exclusive mug
3
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
4
Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders? The dots are starting to connect
Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders? The dots are starting to connect
5
Why JLo, Affleck had to switch their New Year’s Eve plans
Why JLo, Affleck had to switch their New Year’s Eve plans
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE- Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 30, 2008. The Justice Dep ...
Unsealed records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Epstein
By Michael R. Sisak, Rebecca Boone and David B. Caruso The Associated Press

Release of the sealed court documents could finally bring to rest years of speculation about who among the rich and powerful were participants in the Palm Beach resident’s sordid world of sexual abuse.

More stories
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
Man who carried out murder-suicide was on house arrest, DA says
Man who carried out murder-suicide was on house arrest, DA says
‘Incredibly dangerous’: Bail set for suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting near Strip
‘Incredibly dangerous’: Bail set for suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting near Strip
Hearings delayed for juveniles accused in Rancho High beating
Hearings delayed for juveniles accused in Rancho High beating
Judge expected to set bail for teens accused of fatal Rancho High beating
Judge expected to set bail for teens accused of fatal Rancho High beating
Teen charged in disappearance, death faces judge
Teen charged in disappearance, death faces judge