Man sent to federal prison for robbing Henderson bank twice

A 35-year-old man convicted of robbing the same Henderson bank twice has been sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison.

Anthony Hylton (Henderson Police Department)

A jury convicted Anthony Hylton Jr. in early 2019 of two counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The Las Vegas man also pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Hylton walked into a Citibank at 10211 S. Eastern Ave. in October 2016 carrying a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at customers and employees, and ordered them to the ground. He leaped over a counter, fired the gun into the floor near a teller crouched on the ground and demanded cash, fleeing with nearly $70,000, according to prosecutors.

Three months later, Hylton entered the same bank armed with a revolver and stole more than $13,000.

No one was injured during either robbery.

Senior U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben sentenced Hylton on Tuesday to 282 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

