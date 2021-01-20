59°F
Man sent to federal prison for robbing Henderson bank twice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2021 - 11:10 am
 
Anthony Hylton (Henderson Police Department)
A 35-year-old man convicted of robbing the same Henderson bank twice has been sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison.

A jury convicted Anthony Hylton Jr. in early 2019 of two counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The Las Vegas man also pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Hylton walked into a Citibank at 10211 S. Eastern Ave. in October 2016 carrying a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at customers and employees, and ordered them to the ground. He leaped over a counter, fired the gun into the floor near a teller crouched on the ground and demanded cash, fleeing with nearly $70,000, according to prosecutors.

Three months later, Hylton entered the same bank armed with a revolver and stole more than $13,000.

No one was injured during either robbery.

Senior U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben sentenced Hylton on Tuesday to 282 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

