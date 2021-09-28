Man sentenced for ambush killing of NHP Sgt. Ben Jenkins

John Dabritz, 67, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday for the ambush shooting last year of Jenkins near Ely.

John Dabritz listens the judge as he hands down a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole for the killing of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

John Dabritz, center, waits during his sentencing hearing next to his attorney, Richard Sears, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Dabritz (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Michael Jenkins, eldest son of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, reacts as his mother reads her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for John Dabritz who pled “guilty but mentally ill” to killing Sgt. Jenkins, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jodi Jenkins, wife of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, reacts to the sentencing of John Dabritz who received a life sentence without possibility of parole for killing Sgt. Jenkins, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

John Dabritz is led out of the courtroom after receiving a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole for the killing of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the White Pine County Justice Court in Ely, Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

ELY — A judge sentenced a 67-year-old man to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday for the ambush shooting last year of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, the agency’s first line-of-duty death in more than a decade.

In handing down the sentence, White Pine County District Judge Steve Dobrescu told defendant John Dabritz: “It’s haunting. What you did that day was pure evil. Whatever was driving or not driving you makes no difference. You took the life of a man who stopped to help you.”

After the hearing, Dabritz, shackled and dressed in orange jail garb, was swiftly led away by officers.

The outcome of the emotional sentencing hearing was expected. In July, Dabritz withdrew his initial plea — not guilty by reason of insanity — and pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” to killing Jenkins just before dawn on March 27, 2020. Dabritz is diagnosed with Type 1 bipolar disorder.

In exchange, White Pine County prosecutors agreed to pull capital punishment off the table. The deal also eliminated the need for a trial, which would have taken place this month in Ely.

At the time, White Pine County District Attorney James Beecher told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the deal was extended to Dabritz with the intention of providing the sergeant’s family members “with swift and final closure, without protracted appeals or requiring them to relive the horrific incident through trial.”

Beecher also said at the time that his office planned to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In the days after the killing, which unfolded on a remote highway just north of Ely, the Review-Journal learned that Dabritz had long suffered from bipolar disorder and alcoholism, and had spent the weeks leading up to the shooting on a paranoid quest to warn people of his theory that COVID-19 was spreading through the water and sewer systems.

His efforts landed him at William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely on a legal mental health hold before he was flown on about March 14, 2020, to Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Las Vegas. He was released on March 20, court records show, a week before Jenkins was killed.

“The thing is, they let him out, and they really shouldn’t have,” the defendant’s younger brother, Karl, previously told the Review-Journal. “He was totally out of his mind, if you know what I mean.”

A psychiatrist, who, under court order, treated Dabritz following his arrest echoed many of the Review-Journal’s findings during a competency hearing in October.

According to Dr. Steven Zuchowski, Dabritz had a “very classic presentation” of Type 1 bipolar disorder. Symptoms that led to the diagnosis, Zuchowski said, included paranoia, extreme irritability and anger “that was very difficult for him to control and would have been impossible for someone to fake in any kind of sustained way.”

Dabritz’s guilty plea covered charges of first-degree murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.

Authorities have said the shooting occurred shortly after Jenkins pulled over on U.S. Highway 93 to check on a stranded motorist. After the gunfire, according to authorities, Dabritz stripped the sergeant of his uniform and weapon, and then set fire to his broken-down pickup truck before fleeing in Jenkins’ patrol vehicle, prompting an hourslong manhunt.

“The officer had come up to the side of the road, and I had shot him,” Dabritz told Dobrescu in July, when he changed his plea to guilty but mentally ill.

Jenkins, a 47-year-old Elko native, was married with four children and at least five grandchildren. In his honor, the Highway Patrol retired his patrol number, H-4196, during a memorial service this summer in Elko, the community he served for more than 21 years.

