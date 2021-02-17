59°F
Man sentenced for attacking woman on Pyramid Lake reservation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2021 - 4:41 pm
 
(Getty Images)

A man was sentenced Tuesday to 2½ years in federal prison for attempting to strangle and suffocate a woman on the Pyramid Lake reservation northeast of Reno.

Wakinyan Blindman, 39, pleaded guilty in November to one count of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation or suffocation within Indian Country, according to the Department of Justice and court records.

Prosecutors said Blindman admitted to hitting a woman with a closed fist, choking her and attempting to suffocate her by shoving dirt and weeds in her mouth on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe’s Reservation. The woman suffered “serious bodily injury,” according to prosecutors.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Veronica, a $7 million initiative aimed at curbing the most severe abuse cases in Nevada, the DOJ said in a news release.

