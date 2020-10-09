Man sentenced for killing Las Vegas woman, hiding body in metal drum

The man who pleaded guilty to killing a Las Vegas woman and then keeping her bullet-riddled body in a 55-gallon metal drum was sentenced to prison Friday.

From left Courtney Terry comforts the daughter of victim Jennifer Ratay, Keli Jackson, 16, with Jackson's best friend Marilyn Leach, 15, and close family friend Mary Banks before the sentencing of Chuck Chaiyakul, 38, at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

The man who pleaded guilty to killing a Las Vegas woman and then keeping her bullet-riddled body in a 55-gallon metal drum was sentenced Friday to between 18 years and life in prison.

Chuck Chaiyakul, 39, told Las Vegas police at the time of his arrest in September 2019 that he shot single mother Jennifer Ratay multiple times as he drove near Lake Mead and Jones boulevards. She was sitting in the front passenger seat, which police later discovered had been removed from the car.

During the sentencing Friday, about 10 of Ratay’s relatives and friends wore shirts with pictures of the smiling mother and her daughter. They wore black face masks bearing the words “Justice for Jen.”

Before the hearing, one of Ratay’s best friends, Courtney Terry, said, “If he doesn’t get max sentencing, we will continue to fight and this is not over.”

Ratay had been reported missing by a friend, who told police he had not heard from her since late Aug. 29, 2019, when the two were on the phone.

The friend said Ratay was being driven to his house by Chaiyakul, described in court documents as an “acquaintance,” but at some point during that phone call, the friend heard what sounded like Chaiyakul striking Ratay — and then the call dropped.

The missing persons report led detectives to a Garden Grove Avenue home, near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road, where Chaiyakul was living.

After a short conversation with police, Chaiyakul became emotional and said, “I will tell you everything,” according to his arrest report.

Chaiyakul told police that he had searched for a disposal site for the body after his mother complained about a smell in their garage.

While looking for a place to dump the body, Chaiyakul told police, he drove as far as Pahrump and tossed gun parts out of the window of his Toyota 4Runner. He said he eventually returned to his parents’ home with the body, poured two bottles of ammonia over the corpse and sealed the metal drum.

Chaiyakul, who has a criminal history in Clark County dating to at least 2005, had been released from a Nevada prison in December 2018 and was staying with his mother in the Garden Grove home.

Court records show that Chaiyakul had served a minimum two-year sentence in connection with a 2017 case for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to the same records, he pleaded guilty in 2005 to manufacturing or importing dangerous weapons.

He pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. The conditions of his plea agreement included that his minimum sentence could be 10 years to life in prison and that he would maintain the “full right to argue on the deadly weapon enhancement.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.